Footage has emerged showing the moment a baby boy was pulled alive from debris after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck a tourist-packed Italian island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, late on Monday (21 August).The quake struck days before the first anniversary of a 6.3 magnitude quake that killed nearly 300 people in central Italy and destroyed the ancient town of Amatrice .
Dramatic video shows crying baby being rescued from earthquake rubble in Italys Ischia
- August 22, 2017 13:50 IST
