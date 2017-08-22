Dramatic video shows crying baby being rescued from earthquake rubble in Italys Ischia Close
Dramatic video shows crying baby being rescued from earthquake rubble in Italys Ischia

Footage has emerged showing the moment a baby boy was pulled alive from debris after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck a tourist-packed Italian island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, late on Monday (21 August).The quake struck days before the first anniversary of a 6.3 magnitude quake that killed nearly 300 people in central Italy and destroyed the ancient town of Amatrice .