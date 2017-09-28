Police video footage released this week shows a homicide suspect being shot and killed in Sacramento, California on the Sept. 7, 2017. The suspect who was wanted in connection with a fire that killed two people gets out his car and stars firing at the police officers. Five officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Two police officers sustained injuries.
Dramatic footage shows shootout with Sacramento police results in suspect killed
- September 28, 2017 22:56 IST
