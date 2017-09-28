Dramatic footage shows shootout with Sacramento police results in suspect killed Close
Dramatic footage shows shootout with Sacramento police results in suspect killed

Police video footage released this week shows a homicide suspect being shot and killed in Sacramento, California on the Sept. 7, 2017. The suspect who was wanted in connection with a fire that killed two people gets out his car and stars firing at the police officers. Five officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Two police officers sustained injuries.   