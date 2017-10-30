A man has been arrested after driving into a crowd of protesters at an immigration rally in Brea, California, on Thursday (26 October). The incident took place outside GOP Rep. Ed Royces office. This dramatic video showed the moment protesters surrounded a car as they tried to get their message, of what losing their immigration status would mean for them, across to Royce.
Dramatic footage shows man driving through protesters outside California Congressmans office
- October 30, 2017 14:27 IST
