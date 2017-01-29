The third quarter final encounter of the Africa Cup of Nations between DR Congo and Ghana is set to take place later today at the Stade d'Oyem in Oyem with Ghana determined to go all the way this year after they finished as runner-up in 2015. DR Congo will also be keen to put on a show and improve on their third place finish from 2015.

Ghana might have to do without their captain Asamoah Gyan who limped out of action in their loss against Egypt, but the good news for Ghana is that it's not a serious injury and they know they cannot afford another injury after already losing Baba Rahman to a serious knee injury earlier in the tournament.

"Gyan has had a lack of games in the last half-a-year and he felt very good and wanted to play. The plan was again to let him play 60 minutes, but what has happened has happened and this is football," Goal.com quoted the Ghana manager as saying.

The likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Frank Acheampong who were rested for their final group stage match against Egypt will most likely get back into the squad. Ghana boss was also hoping for a better playing surface and asked his team not to take DR Congo lightly.

"I hope the pitch is better than there because it was not good for everybody. Two giants, in my opinion, in Ivory Coast and Algeria, are out of the way so it's a good wake-up call to all the people that think they are a big team and that it's enough. It's not enough. You need to prove it on the pitch," Grant was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile DR Congo has certainly surprised everyone this year. Having topped their group despite having Ivory Coast and Morocco, two tournament favourites in their group, is a big statement of intent and now they will have to back that up when they take on Ghana later today.

DR Congo enjoyed a comfortable win against Togo in their previous match and they will be hoping that Junior Kabananga can once again puts in a superb performance as he has done so far in the tournament. While Kabananga grabbed the headlines with his goals, his strike partner Firmin Ndombe Mubele is another player to watch out for.

The Al Ahli striker assisted Kabananga's second goal of the tournament in the 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast, before getting on the score sheet himself, doubling DR Congo's lead in the win over Togo.

Congo coach Florent Ibenge has no injury problems and stated that his defense will be a major factor against Ghana. He also wanted to thank the Congo supporters who have been magnificent and also helping his team perform better.

"We intend to stick to our style. We want to enforce our defense like we did against Morocco and move forward whenever we can. We have 13 new players so it is really a new team. It is a new experience to the last tournament. We are growing."

"Football, music and religion, that's the Congo. We have a population that has gone through difficult times and at the moment football gives them joy. I am happy because the whole country is happy. And this little piece of happiness, you cannot imagine how good it feels" the Congo manager was quoted as saying.

The match between DR Congo and Ghana is set to start at 9:30pm IST (4:00pmpm GMT, 11:00am EST)

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No coverage

UK: TV: EuroSport 2. Live Streaming:EuroSport Player.

US: TV: beIN Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

France: TV:beIN Sports 2. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Australia: TV: beIN Sports 3. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Congo and Ghana: TV: SuperSport 4. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.