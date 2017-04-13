Born on April 14 in 1891, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar who was popularly known as the architect of the Indian Constitution indeed wanted to burn the constitution if it did not take into consideration the welfare of the minorities in India. Yes, you read that right!

BR Ambedkar's 59th death anniversary: Inspiring quotes by principal architect of India's Constitution

It is by placating the sentiments of smaller communities and smaller people who are afraid that the majority may do wrong, that the British Parliament works. Sir, my friends tell me that I have made the Constitution. But I am quite prepared to say that I shall be the first person to burn it out. I do not want it. It does not suit anybody. But whatever that may be, if our people want to carry on, they must not forget that there are majorities and there are minorities, and they simply cannot ignore the minorities by saying, "Oh, no. To recognise you is to harm democracy." I should say that the greatest harm will come by injuring the minorities,- said Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on September 2, 1953.

This year is BR Ambedkar's 126th Birth Anniversary which is also celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Here are ten lesser known facts about the messiah of the Dalits: