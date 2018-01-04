Christian numerologist David Meade predicted last year that mysterious planet Nibiru, also called Planet X, will destroy Earth and this gave rise to doomsday conspiracy theory. However, now he claims that the mysterious planet that would inflict massive loss to humanity when it hits Earth early this year.

Meade said that the planet, which will be visible to naked eyes, will cause devastating earthquakes and tsunamis because of its huge gravitational pull. He even said that he will be going 'in the dark'.

"The events of the next several months are so major that as they say in the Intel community, I'm going 'in the dark'. The events are so huge and are both supernatural and major natural cataclysms that I wish to leave it at that. It's a surprise ending. It has nothing to do with politics, nor with man, actually. It's predetermined and about to transpire. It's straight out of the Book of Revelation," Meade told Daily Star.

Another conspiracy theorist Paul Begley said that the planet will appear soon. Begley said that the heavens are being shaken by some type of force, a gravitational pull.

"There are asteroids, meteors – it's all happening. The heavens are being shaken by some type of force, a gravitational pull. People are spotting now what looks like potentially Planet X. I have from one night three different people send me pictures of what looks like a Planet X," Begley told the publication.

But Meade believes that despite this massive destruction, the human race will be able to rebuild as collision will not wipe out humanity as a whole.

"Nibiru will only affect one third to half of the earth. Major rebuilding will be needed. It is not an extinction-level event. In fact, after these days of trouble, according to the Book of Revelation there will be 1,000 years of peace – called 'The Millennium'," he said.