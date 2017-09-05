Xiaomi is making waves in the mobile industry. The company just wrapped up the launch of its first Android One-powered smartphone, Mi A1, in India and it is already preparing for the next big release.

Xiaomi has a wide range of smartphones that suit different type of people, but the Mi MIX was one of a kind. The bezel-less design, which many OEMs like Samsung, LG, Essential and soon Apple are adopting, was seen in Mi MIX last year. Now, it's time for an upgrade.

Xiaomi will be launching Mi Mix 2 in China on September 11, which is a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 8. Xiaomi, which is known as the "Apple of China", is clearly planning to get a step ahead of Apple with an early launch, but it also risks being overshadowed by the new iPhone's popularity.

Xiaomi has a very small window to live under the spotlight, but if the rumours about Mi Mix 2 are true then things might be different.

As reported earlier, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun is taking a head-start by teasing the Mi Mix 2. While the handset itself wasn't shown in the shared images, Jun showed the phone's packaging in an aesthetic square-shaped black colour box. The top cover of the box reads "MIX" and there's a note on the lid that hides the Mi Mix 2.

But that's not the only piece of evidence that has been teased. As a part of an ongoing promo campaign, images depicting the bezel-less nature of the smartphone were shared. As per earlier leaks, Mi Mix 2 will have a tri bezel-less design with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Apple is also betting huge on the bezel-less design, and leaked photos of the phone have had a positive impact. Now, it remains to be seen which of the bezel-less phones will leave you awe-struck.

The battle is going to be more than the design. If iPhone 8 is going to bag the best of tech available in smartphones, Xiaomi won't leave any stone unturned. It is believed that Mi Mix 2 will have Snapdragon 836 chipset, facial recognition feature and a dual camera setup with 13MP+19MP sensors at the back.

Apple iPhone 8 is going to be all that, and more. The 2017 iPhone will pack the latest A11 chipset, have 3D sensors, IR sensors to accurately perform facial recognition, support augmented reality apps and have a dual rear camera setup at the back in a horizontal layout.

Coming to the specs, Mi Mix 2 will seem mighty. There are going to be two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and another one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, will have half as much the RAM, but match Mi Mix 2 on the storage fronts.

While Apple will bring the latest iOS 11 to its iPhone 8, Mi Mix 2 will have Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Of course, all this is based on rumours, and the real deal could be different than this. But it is widely expected that the iPhone 8 will cost well over $1,000, whereas Mi Mix 2 will be placed on the affordable side.