A waxwork statue of the United States president-elect Donald Trump was unveiled on Wednesday at Madame Tussauds, London. The statue has now replaced Barack Obama's statue

The Trump statue, which was placed in front of a mock-up of the White House's Oval Office, looked like an accurate replica of Trump with his signature suntan and yellow hair. The hair stylist at the famous waxwork museum said that getting Trump's hair was their biggest concern because of its colour.

Hairstylist Kelly Cox said that they had to use yak hair to get the accuracy correct as human hair is not readily available. "His hair is a mixture of human hair and yak hair. We use yak hair with people with white hair because human hair is not readily available."

The wax figure of Trump is dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and red tie and has a United States flag lapel pinned to his suit jacket. The Trump figure stands with his hands on his waist and a serious look on his face.

"Since Mr Trump was announced as the victorious candidate in what was a nail-biting and hard-fought campaign for both parties, our studio team have been frantically busy matching his infamous glowing tan and trademark hairstyle in time for the start of his presidential reign," said museum manager Edward Fuller.

Reports state that a lot of research went into getting the hair correct. Chief sculptor David Gardner told CNN that they had to call Trump's stylist from "The Apprentice" to get the infamous hair style correct.

"We did a lot of research about how he styles his hair. It's hairspray and almost like a lacquer," explained Gardner.

The Republican billionaire is scheduled to be inaugurated as the US president on January 20, Friday, after his astonishing victory in the November elections against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.