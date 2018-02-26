The WWE organizers are not shying away from landing the best of talents the world of pro wrestling has to offer. Vince McMahon and Co offered former UFC queen Ronda Rousey her first-ever pro wrestling contract which she signed at the Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view event on Sunday.

The 31-year-old combat sports athlete is now assured of a debut match at WrestleMania 2018 this April.

Now, the WWE is looking at bringing back a former beast in the form of Bobby Lashley.

Bodyslam reports that Lashley has agreed to terms with the WWE and could return at WrestleMania 34. He might strike a feud with Brock Lesnar, who will defend his WWE Universal Championship in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The 41-year-old pro wrestler-cum-mixed martial arts fighter made his first appearance in a televised WWE show in 2005 and stayed at the promotion until 2008. After that, he moved to the independent pro wrestling circuit and his achievements with TNA Impact Wrestling remained noteworthy.

Lashley also featured in a total of 17 MMA fights, including fighting for notable promotions like Strikeforce and Bellator.

A four-time TNA World Heavyweight champion, Lashley is however known best by fans for his alliance with current US President Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit, Michigan in 2007.

In a remarkable segment still etched in the memories of WWE fans, Lashley helped Trump shave the head of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after winning his match against Umaga in the "Battle of the Billionaires".

Shane McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin were also involved in that famous WWE match.

In an effort to further boost their revenue and increase their fanbase, the WWE, over the last few years, have roped in the best of talents in the form of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and more from across the world. Sensational superstars from the past, including Matt Hardy and Shelton Benjamin, also made a return.