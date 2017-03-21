United States President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has moved into the West Wing of the White House, an indication of her expanding role in her father's administration.

Reports state that although the 35-year-old will hold no official title in Trump's administration, she will soon get access to classified information. There is no precedent of Ivanka's current role in the presidential administration in modern US history.

Nordstrom stocks soar after Donald Trump slams brand on Twitter

On Monday, Jamie Gorelick, an attorney and ethics adviser for Trump, had said that Ivanka will not have an official title and will not be a government employee. However, she will get an office in the West Wing along with government-issued communication devices and the necessary security clearance required to be privy to classified information.

Trump's attorney, however, stated that the first daughter will follow all the ethics rules, which apply to government employees.

Ivanka, in a statement to Politico, agreed that there was no precedent for an adult child of the US President to take such an ambiguous role in their father's administration.

"I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life," Ivanka said. "While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees," she added.

Ever since Trump took office as the US President, Ivanka's presence in the White House has been more prominent as she is increasingly seen in Trump's meetings with several world leaders. The first daughter recently raised eyebrows when she was seated next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the leader's first visit to Washington. Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner also serves as a senior adviser in the President's administration.

Attorney Andrew Herman, who has advised lawmakers on ethics issues, thinks that Ivanka should be made a government official to not let the question of ethics creep in.

"I think the right way to do that is to make her a special government employee. But that implicates all kind of formal and disclosure issues," Herman was quoted as saying by Guardian.

Earlier this year, Ivanka had stepped down from her position at The Trump Organization. However, she is still the owner of her fashion brand.

"Having an adult child of the President who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground," Gorelick said in an interview on Monday. "Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not," he added.