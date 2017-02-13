- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
Donald Trump welcomes Justin Trudeau to White House
US President Donald Trump welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House on 13 February, the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump took office. Donald Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement among Canada, the United States and Mexico. At a news conference on Friday, Trudeau said he would look to defend and demonstrate Canadian values, but do so respectfully and not from an ideological standpoint.
