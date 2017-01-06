- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Donald Trump: The Twitter president
Boasting over 18.6m followers, US President-elect Donald Trump is one of the most popular politicians on Twitter. No stranger to online controversy, the Republican has hit the headlines a number of times for his remarks on social media since he first tweeted back in May 2009. Ahead of his inauguration on 20 January, IBTimes UK takes a deeper look into the Twitter account of the soon-to-be leader of the free world.
