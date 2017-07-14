United States President Donald Trump, during his state visit to France on Thursday, praised the French first lady Brigitte Macron and remarked that she was in "such good shape."

The incident was recorded in a video posted on the French government's Facebook page.

Trump has been denounced for his penchant of commenting on women's appearances, which are often deemed sexist.

The US President has criticised the looks of former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Carly Fiorina, comedian Rosie O'Donnell, media figure Ariana Huffington and models Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum.

Trump's appraisal of the French President Emmanuel Macron's wife came when he and Melania, 47, met with Macron and Brigette, 64, at Hotel des Invalides, where Napoleon Bonaparte and other French war heroes are buried.

After a tour of the monument, Trump turned towards the French first lady, gestured towards her and said, "You're in such good shape." He then repeated his comments to the French president and then turned back to Brigitte and remarked "beautiful."

The French first lady made headlines when Macron was the presidential candidate earlier this year. The French president and his wife have a significant age difference as Brigette Macron was once the 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron's high school teacher. Macron is France's youngest President since Napolean two centuries ago.

After the video was released by the French government, social media was quick to react to it as many criticised Trump's comments as sexist.

"#Trump telling France's First Lady 'you're in such good shape' epitomizes men toeing the line between compliment & sexual harassment," Twitter user Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly) wrote. Berg is a freelance video producer and writer who works on feminist and gender issues.

While, Jen Siebel Newsom, a documentary maker and actress addressed her tweet to Trump saying "women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies."

Mr. Trump - Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate. https://t.co/odKQTGVY17 — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) July 13, 2017

Trump's presidential campaign was mired with controversies, out of which the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape was the worst. A tape was released in October weeks before the US Presidential elections where Trump was heard talking about women in a derogatory manner.