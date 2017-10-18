President Donald Trump allegedly told the widow of fallen soldier Seargent La David Johnson, he knew what he was signing up for.Congresswoman Frederica Wilson recounted the phone call between Trump and the soldiers wife to CNN.Sgt. Johnson died in a ISIS ambush in Niger along with three other U.S. servicemen.President Trump was originally questioned to why he had not addressed the deaths for 12 days after the incident.
Donald Trump tell US servicemans widow He knew what he was signing up for
- October 18, 2017 19:51 IST
