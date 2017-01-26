Donald Trump signs executive order to build Mexico border wall

  • January 26, 2017 15:06 IST
    By Reuters
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to build the Mexico border wall on 25 January. The building of a border wall was one of the cornerstones of Trumps election campaign. The order also includes an action that will remove funds from sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants.
