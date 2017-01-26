- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Donald Trump signs executive order to build Mexico border wall
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to build the Mexico border wall on 25 January. The building of a border wall was one of the cornerstones of Trumps election campaign. The order also includes an action that will remove funds from sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants.
Most popular