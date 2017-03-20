Donald Trump says North Koreas Kim Jong-Un is acting very, very badly

  • March 20, 2017 14:49 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump says North Koreas Kim Jong-Un is acting very, very badly Close
US President Donald Trump on 19 March, criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was acting very, very badly. Trump was speaking to reporters while departing his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he spent the weekend. His comments come two days after he accused China of doing too little to help curb Pyongyangs weapons drive.
loading image
IBT TV
Julia Gillard: Women still blocked from politics by inequality
Most popular