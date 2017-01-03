While many celebrities have outrightly refused to have any sort of connection with United States President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Rebecca Ferguson has expressed her interest in performing at the event. The British singer says she will "graciously accept" the invite only if she is allowed to sing the controversial protest song, Strange Fruit by Billie Holiday.

The former X Factor runner-up is one among the long list of celebrities who have been invited to the ceremony. But she hasn't accepted Trump's invitation yet. Instead, the singer, poking fun at the invitation, tweeted that she would attend the inauguration ceremony only if she is allowed to sing Strange Fruit.

One of the most significant anti-racist songs of the 20th century, Strange Fruit has a huge historical importance in the US. It has been blacklisted in the country for being too controversial.

The singer tweeted, "(Strange Fruit) is a song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington."

The controversial song was originally a poem written by Abel Meeropol in the 1930s and later became a musical version sung by Billie Holiday in 1939. The song has had numerous renditions with Nina Simone and Kanye West's versions being the most popular ones.

A few lines from the poem reads: Southern trees bear strange fruit

Blood on the leaves and blood at the root

Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze

Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees

The much talked about Donald Trump inaugural ceremony has already seen a number of controversies. Many celebrities have made it clear that they do not intend to be a part of the ceremony. Elton John, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks have refused to be a part of the event. With no big names lined up for the ceremony, the show has no attraction to offer to the guests.