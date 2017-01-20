The D-Day is here. A few would consider D-Day as Donald Trump Day, while many would call it Dooms Day for the United States as Trump will officially take over as the President. The inauguration day has been the talk of the world (and not just the town) ever since the election results were announced.

The historic event will take place on January 20 in Washington DC. Delegates from across the world have been invited. But many have planned to skip the event. The inaugural will see America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho singing the national anthem and Trump will take an oath as the new President with his hands placed on two bibles – one gifted by his mother and other used by Abraham Lincoln.

About 900,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony at the venue, Vox.com reports. This number is hardly half the number of attendees as compared to the turn out on Barack Obama's swearing-in ceremony in 2008.

The inaugural swearing ceremony will begin at 11.30 am EST. The swearing in ceremony will be followed by the traditional inaugural parade that is scheduled to take place at 3 pm EST. The parade will march from Pennsylvania Avenue towards the White House.

You can stream the ceremony on the official website of the White House. The live streaming will be available on several news websites and social media pages. You can also watch it on TV. Prominent networks like CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC and Fox will be bringing the ceremony live to you.

Another event that will be taking place in Washington is an Anti-Trump protest by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) to protest the inauguration ceremony. The organisers are meeting at 7 am on January 20 in Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW.