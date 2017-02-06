Donald Trump ice sculpture unveiled at Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan

  • February 6, 2017 18:18 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump ice sculpture unveiled at Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan Close
The annual Sapporo Snow Festival has kicked off in Japan, unveiling huge ice sculptures of iconic monuments, movie and TV characters and even US President Donald Trump. 2017 marks the 68th year of the festival, and it will showcase more than 200 sculptures before it comes to an end on 12 February.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular