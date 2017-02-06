- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Donald Trump ice sculpture unveiled at Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan
The annual Sapporo Snow Festival has kicked off in Japan, unveiling huge ice sculptures of iconic monuments, movie and TV characters and even US President Donald Trump. 2017 marks the 68th year of the festival, and it will showcase more than 200 sculptures before it comes to an end on 12 February.
Most popular