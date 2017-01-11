Donald Trump goes into Twitter meltdown after golden shower reports

Donald Trump vehemently denied allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia. Trump turned to Twitter to decry reports by CNN and BuzzFeed, calling it a witch hunt by the media. The reports claim a multitude of allegations against Trump including that he watched prostitutes perform golden showers spurring on the Twitter trend #watersportsgate.
