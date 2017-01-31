- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Donald Trump fires acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
US President Donald Trump sacked the federal governments top lawyer Sally Yates after she criticised his executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. Yates said late on Monday (30 January) that the Department of Justice would not defend Trumps directive in court, which resulted in her being relieved of her position.
