Donald Trump doll unveiled for Japan’s Girl’s Day celebration

  • January 26, 2017 22:05 IST
    By Reuters
A traditional doll celebrating Girls Day in Japan, made in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump, was unveiled in Tokyo on 26 January. Standing 60cm (1.96ft) tall, the doll was clad in a gold kimono and was presented along with three other dolls. Every year, Japanese hina doll maker Kyugetsu chooses the most influential people to make as dolls as part of their collection.
