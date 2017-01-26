- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Donald Trump doll unveiled for Japan’s Girl’s Day celebration
A traditional doll celebrating Girls Day in Japan, made in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump, was unveiled in Tokyo on 26 January. Standing 60cm (1.96ft) tall, the doll was clad in a gold kimono and was presented along with three other dolls. Every year, Japanese hina doll maker Kyugetsu chooses the most influential people to make as dolls as part of their collection.
Most popular