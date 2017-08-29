US President Donald Trump on 28 August defended his pardon of Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona lawman who had been widely criticised for harsh treatment of detained immigrants in the jails of his Arizona county and who ignored a federal judges order to cease those practices. Trump, during a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, criticised pardons rendered by President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton.
Donald Trump defends Joe Arpaio pardon
- August 29, 2017 15:56 IST
