Donald Trump asks Congress for broad bill on gun control

US President Donald Trump on March 1, urged a diverse group of lawmakers - some who want more gun restrictions, others averse to gun control - to come up with comprehensive legislation to prevent school shootings following the nation and amp;#39;s most recent massacre. The Republican president, endorsed by the powerful gun lobby National Rifle Association in his 2016 campaign, has been wary of angering voters who oppose any curbs on gun ownership, particularly ahead of the November elections in which his party and amp;#39;s control of Congress will be at stake.