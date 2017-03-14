‘Donald Trump’ and ‘Vladimir Putin’ seen riding horses topless around London

Actors Karl Greenwood and Doug Devaney were made up by Hollywood special effect artists to make the transformation into Putin and Trump, shocking passers-by around the UK capital. The stunt was organised by betting company Paddy Power to promote the Cheltenham Festival horse racing event.
