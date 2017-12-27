Dolphin filmed performing dramatic stunts in waters of Mississippi coast

An amateur footage of a dolphin thrashing in the waters of the MIssissippi coast on Tuesday (26 December) has gone viral, with viewers expressing concern that the cetacean was in distress, or was actually a shark. But veterinary assistant at the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies in Gulf port confirmed to local media that the animal is indeed a dolphin that was more than likely feeding, and that shallow water feeding is not uncommon for bottlenose dolphins. Chris Beaugez captured the video when he was driving along Highway 90 in Biloxi, a city on the Gulf of Mexico.