On Friday 17, The Federal Network Agency in Germany, banned the talking doll 'My Friend Cayla' as the software inside the doll can be easily hacked and used to spy on children and their families.

The concealed microphone inside the doll connects to the Internet via Bluetooth and responds to children's queries, thus violating the country's strict electronic privacy law.

"The ownership of this device is illegal," CNN quoted Olaf Peter Eul, a spokesman for Germany's telecoms regulator, as saying. "We expect people to act as lawful citizens and destroy the functionality of the doll."

Here are three more dolls making the news

1) World's first transgender doll

Manufactured by Kingston, a New York-based Tonner Doll Company, the transgender doll made its debut on February 18. Inspired by the looks of the youngest transgenderand LGBTQ activist Jazz Jennings, the doll which will be part of a limited-edition test run in either late spring or early summer will cost $89.99.

2) American Girl's first-ever boy doll

For the first time in 30 years, the American girl has come up with a series of boy dolls. The 18-inch "Logan Everett" is a drummer alongside Tenney Grant, a girl doll who loves country music. But Reverend Keith A Ogden, a pastor from Ashville and a former military has shown his dissent about this boy doll.

According to him boys should play with more masculine dolls. In a US media report, Ogden said. "I'm not saying boys will turn out to be gay, but what I'm saying is we need to expose our young boys to things that would turn them towards who they're going to become".

His dissent has received support and criticism as well.

3) The doll that breathes

A 45-year-old sculptor, Mandy Boxall makes dolls that not only looks like a real human baby, but can also wear nappies and breathe. Boxall who makes these dolls from flexible silicone has devised a breathing mechanism for the doll. The lifelike dolls will be released this year.