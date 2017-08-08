As the Doklam standoff, which has been going on for about 50 days now, refuses to die down and China's stand on the issue gets murkier, Tibetans living in exile in India are set to hold a protest rally over the issue on August 11 in New Delhi.

"Tibet's independence, India's security" is being organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, the members of which will gather at the Ramlila Maidan on Friday and the rally will go on till the Jantar Mantar.

"We are the largest NGO in exile and are going to hold this rally to highlight that Tibet's independence is the safest guarantee for India's security and peace along the Himalayas. We believe that Tibetans must be a part of discussions concerning the borders" the Times of India quoted Tenzin Jigme, president of TYC, as saying.

The Tibetan Youth Congress, which is based in Mcleodganj in India, will also be backed by local groups in the protest rally. Additionally, confirmation regarding a few Indian leaders and local group joining the protest is likely to come soon, according to the organisation.

Speaking of the ongoing Doklam standoff, Jigme said that recognising Tibet as an illegally occupied land will work out in favour of not just Tibetans but also India in terms of security. He also explained that New Delhi must lead a coalition to pressurise China to vacate the land.

"The current standoff between India and China over the Doklam region which has historically part of Tibet reinforces the fact that India's security lies in an Independent Tibet," Jigme added.

Meanwhile, the Doklam standoff has been making headlines for a while now. China has been urging India to withdraw troops from the border and even warned on Saturday, August 5, that Beijing could take up a "small-scale military operation" within two weeks to oust the forces from the border.

While this created quite some news, China's defence ministry has now dissociated with this theory and said that all official information only comes from the foreign or defence ministry.

"This kind of reports represents the view of the media and think-tanks. For official information please refer to the statements of the foreign ministry and defence ministry spokespersons," China's Defence Ministry spokesman Sr. Col. Ren Guoqiang said, according to TOI.

Guoqiang, during the media interaction, did not issue any fresh warning but did wonder why New Delhi wouldn't understand China's stand and withdraw the soldiers. "We have all the legitimate rights to construct the road in Chinese territory," he said and explained that India doesn't have any business interfering in activities that take place within the Chinese territory. However, he reiterated that China would go to any length to defend its sovereignty, something that has been said time and again by various leaders.

An article in the Global Times had earlier said that China will not let the Doklam standoff go on for too long and could take up a small military operation to oust the Indian soldiers from the region within two weeks.

"The series of remarks from the Chinese side within a 24-hour period sends a signal to India that there is no way China will tolerate the Indian troops' incursion into Chinese territory for too long. If India refuses to withdraw, China may conduct a small-scale military operation within two weeks," said Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.