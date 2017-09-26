Mexican police filmed the moment they found a small dog under the rubble of a building in Mexico City.The dog was found six days after a deadly earthquake struck the area and killed at least 325 people
Dog rescued from ruins of building six days after Mexico earthquake
- September 26, 2017 20:18 IST
