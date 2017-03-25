- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play I thought I was going to die: Eyewitness describes Westminster attack
-
- Play Rhino horns sawn off at Czech zoo as pre-emptive strike against poachers
- Play Car smashed into UK Parliament railings following terrorist incident
- Play Scottish Parliament suspend debate on independence following Westminster attack
- Play MPs and politicians react to Westminster attack on social media
- Play Nothing quite prepares you for the shock: SNP MP Chris Law describes his experience of Westminster attack
Does Jewish vegan vlogger Henya Mania believe factory farming is akin to the Holocaust?
Hardcore vegan vlogger Henya Mania spoke to IBTimes UK about why she went vegan, her channel and why she believes factory farming can be compared to the Holocaust.
Most popular