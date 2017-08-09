Worldwide, the average life expectancy of people is around 71 years. However, there are certain countries where people live quite longer than the average population. We bring to you a list of such five countries where people live longer and the reason behind it, according to World Happiness Report, 2017:

South Korea

According to a recent study, South Korea will likely be the first country to hit a life expectancy of 90 years. The country's diet is rich in fiber and nutrients. Their fermented foods are best for health as they tend to boost the immunity of the body and contain low cholesterol.

According to BBC, Camille Hoheb, founder of Wellness Tourism Worldwide said, "The Jimjilbang (public bathhouse) brings together people to recreate, to socialise and to help reduce stress."

Japan

The average living age is 83 years in Japan. The reason behind their long life can be credited to the healthy local diet. Also, Japan has a mandatory healthcare system to keep the country's population in the pink.

According to BBC, Daniele Gatti, the CEO of Velvet Media who was also a long-time Japan resident, "Japan has an amazing quality of life if you can get past the language hurdle to better understand the mentality."

Spain

The average life expectancy of people in Spain is around 82.8 years. Their Mediterranean diet filled with fresh vegetables and fish helps them to live long but that's not all. The other reasons for Spain's longevity are the siesta, the afternoon nap. Moreover, people in Spain prefer to walk a few blocks and take public transport rather than using their own vehicles.

Singapore

The average life expectancy of Singaporeans is around 83.1 years. The country boasts of having the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates in the entire world. One of the main reasons for their long lives is their 'miracle' healthcare system.

Singaporeans spend a lot of time exercising; in fact, the country recently opened its first therapeutic park that is particularly designed to reduce stress and to improve the mental well being. To keep people away from cigarettes and alcohol, they are very heavily taxed.

Switzerland

The average life expectancy of people in Switzerland is 81. High-quality healthcare is one of the main reasons for the long and healthy life of the Swiss. Apart from that, high intake of cheese and dairy in the country is reportedly believed to be one of the reasons.