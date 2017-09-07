Trains on the London DLR were forced to stop on Sept. 7 as a man climbed onto the track, standing close to the edge of the of a bridge in Canary Wharf. The man wandered onto the bridge between Heron Quays and Canary Wharf Stations, but he was eventually subdued by police and taken away.
DLR trains shut down as man threatens to jump off Canary Wharf bridge
