Bollywood has already begun its Diwali celebration.

After Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, now Salman Khan invited Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and many other Bollywood biggies at Arpita Khan Sharma's house for a Diwali bash.

The Diwali party was a star-studded event attended by the entire family of Salman.

SRK, Katrina, KJo, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra joined the Khan family on Friday evening.

It was a double celebration for Arpita and the Khan family. Firstly, it was Diwali, and secondly, Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma will soon make his acting debut in Salman's movie.

The Sultan actor had announced a few days ago that he was launching Aayush Sharma in a film which will be made under his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF).

Salman confirmed the news himself as he posted on Twitter: "Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma. [sic]"

Soon after, Karan Johar also welcomed Aayush on Instagram. This invited a lot of trolling, as netizens started attacking the star with "nepotism" comments.

Will Aayush be the next Pulkit Samrat or he will be able to make his mark in Bollywood? Let's wait for the day.

The Diwali party at Arpita's house also had Katrina, who will be seen with ex-boyfriend Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai.

It looks like Salman keeps his former girlfriends close. Current rumoured lover Iulia Vantur was not seen in the party.

Meanwhile, check out the photos of the star-studded Diwali party at Arpita's house here:

