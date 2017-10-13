The Hindu festival of lights Diwali is round the corner and it's that time of the year when you throw your dietary precautions to the winds and eventually end up in trouble.

Here are some simple tips that could help you in making this Diwali happy and healthy!

1. Eat these instead of traditional sweets

It is natural if you feel like having some sweets during this festive season. It's not always possible to ignore your sweet tooth or resist your urges. Guilty pleasures can be tormenting, but don't fret you. Get sugar-free sweets now and fulfil your cravings for sweets this Diwali! Don't forget to get back on track as soon as the festival is over.

2. Dry fruits to avoid

You receive varieties of dry fruits on Diwali and they are great for your health when consumed in the right proportions. But over-eating dry fruits can result in weight gain. Dry fruits like raisins should be avoided if you are diabetic as it raise your blood sugar.

3. Keep your first aid kit ready

Any emergency situation may pop up during the festival of lights as the decorations include candles and diyas apart from electric lights. There are chances of getting burnt; there are also chances of one suffering from acidity because of the varieties of food one has during the celebration. Hence keeping the first aid box handy is advised, especially if there are kids around as they can get hurt.

4. Manage your work out timings

Don't over stress yourself by over working out during the festive season. If you stay awake till late at night you should take it easy and don't strain yourself by exercising excessively. Moderate work out is recommended.

5. Avoid bursting crackers to keep breathing ailments at bay

Avoid bursting crackers as it triggers the pollution levels which can lead to fatal conditions for people with breathing problems like asthma. Celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali instead which will be pollution free as well as noise free.