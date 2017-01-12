Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham and wants to leave

  • January 12, 2017 21:06 IST
    By Hayters
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has told reporters that French playmaker Dimitri Payet has said he wants to leave the club, but the club doesnt want to sell him. Payet signed a five-year contract with the Hammers in January last year, but is now refusing to play for the club, according to Bilic. Manchester United and Arsenal are believed to be interested in the midfielder, along with Ligue 1 side Marseille.
