When the Mollywood was going through a rough patch with theatre owners belonging to Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation calling a strike during the Christmas holidays in 2016, actor Dileep emerged as a saviour by floating a new organisation — Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

Though Dileep was removed as the president of FEUOK after his arrest in connection with the actress assault case, the actor has been reinstated on Wednesday October 4, just a day after he got out of jail on a conditional bail. The organisation took the decision to install him as its president in a meeting on Wednesday.

The formation of FEUOK

The association was officially launched on June 29, 2017 soon after the annual general body meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) with yesteryear actor Madhu inaugurating and superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal releasing its logo. Consequently, Dileep was elected as its first president and Antony Perumbavoor the vice president.

But, within days, Dileep got arrested after Kerala Police collected "irrefutable evidence" against the actor in connection with the sensational abduction and assault case of a popular south Indian actress, who is also a member of AMMA. Soon, following the footsteps of AMMA, the FEUOK too expelled the actor from the organisation he floated and Antony took over the post.

However, with the Kerala High Court granting a conditional bail to Dileep in the case on October 3, the Janapriyanayakan is back as head of the FEUOK.

Is bail equivalent to acquittal?

When the court granted bail (with stringent conditions) to Dileep, many seem to have misinterpreted it as his acquittal in the case. Soon after the court announced the verdict, fans of Dileep started celebrating by sharing sweets in front of sub-jail in Aluva, where he was lodged for 85 days. The scene was in contrast to what happened when he was arrested and was taken to different places to collect evidences. People were then seen welcoming him with hoots and howls.

While granting him conditional bail, the court had asked him to surrender his passport and warned against attempts to influence any of the witnesses in the case. He was also instructed to be present before the probe team whenever required, if not, the bail would be cancelled.

Dileep remains the second accused in the case after Pulsar Suni, who abducted and physically attacked the actress in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. The gravity of the case and the charges against the actor are evident from the rejection of his bail plea four times earlier. And clearly, his legal troubles are far from over.

Hence, one can't be blamed if he/she wonders why the hurry in reinstating him as the head of the FEUOK. It once again shows how powerful the actor is in the industry, despite the grave charges against him.