Can you imagine getting paid a handsome amount of almost INR 23 lakh (£250 million) for masturbating?

An adult store called LoveWoo based out of London, UK is looking for employees who can review their sex toys by masturbating.

Not just this, the job offers you some more perks like – discount on a gym membership, private healthcare, leave on your birthday and even a yearly staff treat! What more can one ask for?

This job of sex toy reviewer is a full-time job for five days per week, out of which two days will be work from home, the advertisement revealed, as reported by BBC.

The employee will have to rate sex toys, sex games, lingerie etc.

A spokesperson told BBC why the post of a sex toy reviewer is crucial: "Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls.

Giving sound information and advice is truly important to us, and we want to be a platform that gives factual, honest and clear advice," the spokesperson told BBC further.

If this job really excites you, apply ASAP as the recruitment will end by mid-September.