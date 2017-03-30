It's been more than two years since Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel shocked his fans with the news of his split with Kamya Punjabi. While fans were still coming to terms with the news, Karan, meanwhile, announced his marriage with TV actress Ankita Bhargava.

Since then Karan and Ankita have been giving relationship goals to their fans by showering love and respect for each other on their social media pages.

However, despite Karan having moved on, his past life continues to make headlines. Now, Kamya has revealed a shocking detail on why their relationship didn't last.

Without naming Karan, Kamya said that the actor had an affair while he was still in a strong relationship with her. "Absolutely. He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair," Karan told SpotboyE.

This revelation will surely leave Karan's millions of fans stunned.

The shocking statement was made while Kamya was talking about her late friend and actress Pratyusha Banerjee's troubled relationship with beau Rahul Raj Singh. Kamya told the website that she could feel Pratyusha's pain and what could have forced her to commit suicide as she herself had gone through heartbreak.

Kamya is set to release Pratyusha's only film, Hum Kuchh Keh Naa Sakey, on Pratyusha's death anniversary (April 1). Though a work of fiction, the short film will throw light on her real life issues with beau Rahul.