A UFO was reportedly spotted in Hawaii a few minutes before the state was hit by an earthquake. The tremor is speculated to be caused because of the mysterious and apparently extraterrestrial activity.

People who spectated this incident in Hawaii reported seeing a UFO on January 25, which was on the same day the US state was struck by an earthquake, as per UFO Hunters -- a website that tracks UFO sightings taking place across the world -- Express quoted.

A witness reportedly saw bright flashes of light before the craft left Earth's atmosphere by manipulating the clouds.

"There were long horizontal lights down each tube, the tubes seemed to have some thick ribs spaced quite a distance apart, joined together with something thinner and darker," the witness said, as quoted by UFO Hunters.

"Then as I was trying to see it clearly, it flashed. After the flash it got a brighter white and all the other lights on the tubes grew brighter to drown out any definition. The clouds then moved until it was covered completely," the witness added.

The spectator also revealed that he had seen many lights maneuvering the beach in Hawaii in the past and these strange crafts are a common site in the state.

Hawaii was struck by two tremors at the same time. One was a 1.7-magnitude quake, while the other was a 2.0 tremor, the website revealed, as reported by Express.

Aliens and earthquakes are linked, according to Nigel Watson, who is a UFO blogger and author of the UFO Investigations Manual.

"The linking of Earth energies with UFO activity in the 1960s was part of the New Age movement of the period. But, by the late 1970s, the time was ripe to put them under the scrutiny of a more rigorous investigation," Watson said, as quoted by Express.

"A statistical study about the link between UFO sightings and earthquake-related locations was carried out by Michael Persinger and Gyslaine Lafrenière in Canada.

"Their book Space-Time Transients and Unusual Events put forward the evidence suggesting that tectonic strains in the Earth's crust produce enough energy to produce columns of electrical energy and glowing balls of light in the atmosphere," as Express report quoted.

"This Tectonic Strain Theory (TST) explains why UFOs appear at window areas or certain hot spots."

"Michael Persinger, has gone on to consider and experiment with the possibility that the EM fields of these type of UFOs can trigger hallucinations or trance states in people who get to near to them. This would explain the many stories of 'alien' abductions and other strange encounters that are experienced after a witness has seen a light in the sky," the report concluded.