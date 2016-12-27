Ajith shared a cordial relationship with late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. In fact, there were speculations when the politician was hospitalised that she wanted him to be her successor.

However, there was no clarity on the issue and it turned out to be a baseless rumour in the end. Now, the actor has met Sasikala Natarajan, Jaya's confidante, who is likely to become the AIADMK secretary.

Rumours are rife that Ajith has met Sasikala at Poes Garden on Monday, 26 December. In fact, sources close to the AIADMK have confirmed the news to a few media outlets. The buzz is that Ajith paid a courtesy call on Sasikala and there was nothing special about their meeting. But some reports say that the meeting gains importance considering the attempts being made to elect Sasikala as the next General Secretary of the AIADMK.

But sources close to the actor have denied the reports. This has now lead to a lot of confusions.

It is noted that Ajith returned to Chennai a few days ago to celebrate Christmas festival. He has taken a break from the shooting of his forthcoming movie, referred to as Thala 57, to spend time with his family.

Ajith had also made a quick trip from Bulgaria to pay his tribute following Jayalalithaa's death on 5 December.

Ajith's Thala 57

Thala 57 is a spy thriller, which marks the third reunion of Ajith with Siruthai Siva after Veeram and Vedalam. The shooting will be wrapped up in January and the movie will be ready for its release by March.

Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan are the female leads in the film, which is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films.