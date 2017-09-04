Another day and another Taylor Swift update. It has been a week since the country singer dropped the epic video of Look What You Made Me Do, aka LWYMMD. Yet, every single day since its release the video has been surprising and shocking fans.

The masterpiece sees T Swift take a dig at every landmark incident that shaped her career. While earlier it was said that the song took digs at Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, new fan theories and dissections are giving more details about the video.

One such theory suggests that TS is taking a shot at Priyanka Chopra and her own ex Tom Hiddleston.

Fans of the singer and the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress know that Hiddleston was linked to Priyanka Chopra days after news of the Thor actor's break-up with Swift made headlines. The two were seen presenting an award at the Emmy Awards last year. Walking hand-in-hand, Hiddleston was seen twirling PC as she donned a breathtaking red flowy dress.

Who knew that the adorable moment could have its own repercussions and Chopra would have ended up finding a place in Swift's controversial video?

Avid followers of the singer believe Swift oh-so-smartly took a dig at the Indian actress through both lyrics and the video. They pointed to a particular scene in the video: Swift's red dress while she sits on a throne of snakes is similar to the red dress the Baywatch actress wore to the awards night last year.

Adding to that, fans also note that Swift is seen singing a particular line: "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me. I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams," exactly after the video takes a dig at Hiddleston's I heart TS t-shirt.

The actress in the statement is believed to be the Quantico actress, because there is no other actress Swift has reportedly had a feud with.

It is understandably a farfetched theory, hingeing merely on a red dress and lyrics that could point to anyone. But knowing Swift, every costume in the video, every word used in the lyrics and every action has a meaning.

While it is for Swift to confirm who she was directing her ire at, it is interesting to see how fans have drawn conclusions about Swift's life and her relationships using this video.

What do you think? Do you agree with fans that Chopra has found herself with some "Bad Blood," or is it a little too crazy to speculate? Let us know in the comments section below.

