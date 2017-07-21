Ace cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, who was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has reportedly revealed that director Puri Jagannadh consumes drugs and also supplies them to his friends.

It is reported that Shyam K Naidu was questioned by the SIT on Thursday, a day after Puri Jagannadh was grilled for 10 hours. In a five-hour interrogation, the cinematographer is said to have revealed interesting and important information related to the drug racket in the Telugu film industry. He admitted that some Tollywood celebs consume drugs and it is common in the industry.

During the questioning, Shyam K Naidu even said that he has worked as a cinematographer for director Puri Jagannadh in 17 films. "Naidu revealed that the director consumes drugs and also supplies narcotics to his friends in the film industry as a goodwill gesture," Telugu360 quoted a source as saying. But he denied using drugs, as he doesn't even smoke.

A team of doctors from Osmania Hospital has taken samples of Shyam K Naid's blood, nail and hair and sent them to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The SIT officials are contemplating on making him an 'approver' in this case as he has revealed some vital information. He was asked to appear before the SIT whenever they call him for further inquiry, reports the website.

The SIT has got a list of 12 celebrities from the Telugu film industry and they have been served notice to appear for interrogation. Puri Jagannadh visited the office of the excise department on July 19 and he was the first celeb to do it. After Shyam K Naidu, actor Subbaraju is reportedly being questioned by the SIT on Friday.