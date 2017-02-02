Did the devil or Satan predict singer Beyonce's second pregnancy? Well, at least a few Twitter users believe that.

Singer Beyonce announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday, February 1, but a low-key psychic had already predicted this in July, 2016.

A Twitter account @beyoncefan666 is freaking people out with its accurate predictions and people believe that it none other than SATAN, who's behind it.

In 2016, the Twitter account predicted that Donald Trump would become the US President, Lady Gaga would be performing at the Super Bowl, and the UK would vote to leave the EU...and it all turned out to be true.

The Twitter handle also predicted that Beyonce would announce her second pregnancy in February, 2017 and on Wednesday, she made the official announcement on Instagram.

"Unfortunately Donald Trump will be elected president :(," the first tweet from the account was posted on June 14, 2016.

"Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February (2017)," the tweet was posted at 4.50 am on July 22, 2016.

According to the tweets, the user is an intern at Beyoncé's company, Parkwood, and is a low-key psychic. When the user asked followers about its identity, several people replied saying that it is Satan, or a demon, or a devil, or an alien from the future.

Someone even commented that the handle is used by Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's daughter.

The Twitter handle has certainly amazed several users, but Buzzfeed explains that prediction accounts like this are pretty common on the social media platform.

According to Buzzfeed, a Twitter user can post several tweets under a private account and delete it when the predictions go wrong and then make the account public.

