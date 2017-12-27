On November 14 (Children's Day), Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made headlines by buying Rs 1.3 crore worth Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT as a gift to his son Taimur. Daddy Khan's expensive gift for baby Taimur grabbed much attention and shutterbugs had a field day when the actor drove home Jeep's flagship product in India.

However, latest reports indicate Saif Ali Khan is not the owner of Deep Cherry Red coloured Grand Cherokee SRT. Neither his actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan owns the Jeep SUV. Then who bought the SUV?

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Rs. 1.3 crore gift for Taimur is just WOW!

The couple recently spotted driving the SUV with the registration plate that read MH12 PW1970. A quick registration search on Vahan, the vehicle registration software developed as part of Road and Transport Mission Mode Project, shows details as follows.

MH12PW1970 [PUNE, MH]

Owner: 1-FCA INDIA AUTOMOBILES PVT LTD.

Vehicle: GRAND CHEROKEE SRT(PETROL)

Motor Car

RC/FC Expiry: 20-Dec-32

MV Tax upto: (LifeTime)

For uninitiated, FCA India is the parent company of Jeep India and that means the Grand Cherokee SRT currently used by Saif Ali Khan still belongs to Jeep India. It looks like the company has gifted the SUV to the Bollywood star for certain period of time. In return, Jeep will get brand recognition in India. If that is the case, it's a brilliant PR stunt that FCA India successfully carried out.

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is powered by 6.4-litre V8 petrol engine 468.5bhp at 6250rpm and 624Nm at 4100rpm of max power and max torque, respectively. The motor comes mated to eight-speed automatic transmission and power sent to all four wheels. The Grand Cherokee SRT requires just 4.8 seconds to reach to 100kmph from stand still and it has a top speed of 257kmph.

Source: Cartoq