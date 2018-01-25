Kareena Kapoor Khan has always won hearts with her beautiful looks and fashion sense. The fashionista was recently spotted in an orange gown, which she donned for a photoshoot.

The Veere Di Wedding actress looked breathtaking, but didn't the dress remind you of Mira Kapoor? Shahid Kapoor's wife has also worn a similar gown last year at IIFA Awards.

While both looked stunning, Bebo's avatar is going viral on social media. Kareena wore an orange floor-length off-shoulder gown by Swapnil Shinde. The actress' stylist Mohit Rai took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her appearance.

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed everyone as she walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis in Doha, Qatar.

With utmost elegance, the actress definitely looked pretty in a bridal wear and we are totally crushing over the bride. Incidentally, Kareena will be seen playing a bride in her next film, Veere Di Wedding.

In the Rhea Kapoor production, she will share screen space with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Sumeet Vyas will be seen opposite Bebo.

On the other hand, Shahid's wife Mira was recently seen at the screening of Padmaavat and later, she attended HT Most Stylish Awards with husband.

Interestingly, the common factor between Kareena and Mira is the popularity of their kids. Taimur Ali Khan and Misha Kapoor have a huge fan following. The munchkins have won hearts since their first pictures.

Recently, Taimur was clicked with a comb in his hand. The photo went viral on social media. Wearing a blue outfit, Taimur looked sleepy in the picture. He was seen holding a brush comb and trying to comb his hair.

Misha's recent photo of stepping into daddy Shahid's shoes also went viral. The Padmaavat actor shared a picture of Misha in which the munchkin has stepped in daddy's shoes, literally!

The caption of the photo read: "Guess she has decided to take over."

Wearing a red dress, Misha is looking at the camera with her big button-like eyes and has put on Shahid's shoes in the photo.