Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone have always been rumoured to be arch rivals and the former's latest remark suggests that the rumours are not false.

I was lying on my stomach naked, says Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut recently made a comment, which does not directly connect to Padukone, but appears to be a sly dig at the actress. The Rangoon actress was talking about how questions on her intimate scenes in the movie upset her.

"When you are enacting a scene, we don't do timepass. When we are asked questions on intimate scenes, especially to girls, there is a sleazy undertone to it. 'Kaisa laga aapko kiss karke?' What am I supposed to say? I can't say acha laga ya kharab laga. My purpose is to answer it as an actor.

So, as an actor I said there were 50 people while we were shooting in the mud scene. And my co-actor had a cold. So it was the most convenient thing to do. I don't take these things seriously. Also, media needs to understand that they shouldn't ask such questions. They ask me who is the better kisser? Mujhe kya lena dena? What do you mean? These men have just had babies and we don't look at them in that way," Bollywoodlife quoted Ranaut as saying.

Although these words have no connection with Deepika Padukone, the following remark by Ranaut appeared to be a smart pinch to the Tamasha actress.

"This is our work and it is our rozi roti. But people talk in frivolous ways. And I never talk like that about my work. There is always a risk of being misquoted horribly, but it is better than saying I love Shahid's boxers. Isn't it better?" she added.

Padukone had reportedly made a comment on Ranbir Kapoor's boxers while promoting the film, Tamasha. She had said, "Ranbir has the cutest boxers by the way."

Now, this appears to be a very cleverly implemented attack on Padukone, isn't it?