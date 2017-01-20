All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing Jallikattu protests across the country. But his tweet seemed to be pushing his and his party's agenda against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that the Central government is planning, and the Islamic tradition of triple talaq, which will go if the UCC comes into force.

What Owaisi wants

Triple talaq and UCC have been hotly-debated topics in India for quite some time now, with the former being blamed for the high incidence of divorced Muslim women — four out of every five — in India, and the latter promising to do away with this practice by introducing common procedures of law that would do away with separate legal procedures for every religion.

There have already been court verdicts that have ruled triple talaq — the process in which a Muslim man can divorce his wife just by uttering the word "talaq" thrice — as unconstitutional. What Owaisi may be hoping for is that if in case of Jallikattu the Central government decides to bypass the Supreme Court ban by bringing an ordinance, it can be used as a precedent for if ever the Supreme court bans triple talaq and the Centre brings the UCC.

What the AIMIM leader said

Owaisi on Friday wrote on Twitter: "Jallikattu protest [is a] lesson for Hindutva forces, Uniform Civil Code cannot be 'imposed'. This nation cannot have one culture. We celebrate all." He added: "People of Tamil Nadu, by uniting and coming together, have forced the Modi and the AIADMK governments to change the law to overcome the Supreme Court judgment."

The indication is clearly towards how the Universal Civil Code can be circumvented in case the court orders it.