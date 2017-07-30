Another day, and yet another revelation about Princess Diana! Last week, Channel 4 obtained some secret tapes carrying a few controversial statement of the Princess of Wales. The tapes have offered insights into her broken marriage and her personal life.

The tapes revealed Princess Diana's apprehension that her body guard Barry Albert Mannakee, who she fell for, was "bumped off." As reported by Mirror UK, the secret tapes see Diana's distress as she spoke about her love for Mannakee. He died in a motorbike crash in 1987 weeks after being sacked.

Also Read: Princess Diana's new tapes reveal details of relationship with bodyguard Barry Mannakee

Diana believed he had been "bumped off". "When I was 24 or 25 I fell deeply in love with someone who worked in this environment. It was all found out and he was chucked out then was killed. That was the biggest blow of my life, I must say.

"When I was 24 or 25 I fell deeply in love with someone who worked in this environment. It was all found out and he was chucked out then was killed. That was the biggest blow of my life, I must say.

"I was happy to give all this up, to go off and live with him. It got so difficult. People got so jealous and bitchy in this house so eventually he had to go. Three weeks after he left he was killed in a motorbike accident. He was the greatest fun I've ever had. That was a real killer," she said.

Mannakee was 37-year-old when he took up the duty of protecting the Princess.

"I was quite happy to give it all up (her royal life), just to go off and live with him. Can you believe it?" she said. While Diana dismissed rumours, reports suggested she and the loyal bodyguard flirted often.

She was devastated when she found out about his death.

The shocking statements are part of the controversial tapes shot by her speech coach between 1992 and 1993. While they were aired in America in 1995, it was too controversial for the British audience, Mirror UK noted.

The footage also saw Diana delve deep into her relationship with Charles. She also shared intimate details on their courtship, expressed how she felt when she came to know Charles was with another woman and recalls reaching out to the Queen to find out what she should do about Charles' affair. The Queen blatantly replied: "I don't know."

August 31, 2017, will mark the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana. She was 36 when she died in a horrific car crash. The secret tapes will form the base of a documentary featuring the late Princess. Diana: In Her Own Words will be aired on Channel 4 in August.