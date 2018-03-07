A poster of Dexter Season 9 has surfaced online, driving the fans of the crime drama crazy. It sparked off speculations that the makers of the once-popular series would reboot it, but now, fans will be in for a disappointment as that may never happen.

The Dexter Season 9 poster that is widely circulated on social media is said to be fake.

The poster has photos of lead actors Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) and Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) in the background. It also has 09 / 2018 written on top and hinted that it would be a collaboration of Netflix and Showtime.

Interestingly, Euforia Studios had uploaded the poster on Facebook last year but Dexter fans started spreading it again on social media.

Putting an end to the rumors, a representative for Showtime has told IGN that reports of a Dexter return is false.

A source close to Michael C. Hall also told Hollywood Life that "Michael [C. Hall] isn't one who is all about reboots and he also would love to be known for something else besides Dexter. And that is why he would like to separate himself from reboot talk and or any type of new season talk. He feels like the show is done and any return should be considered a dead issue. He appreciates what the character did for his career and bank account, but he wants to move on from the character forever."

Dexter was first aired on Showtime in 2016 and went on to become a popular original series. However, Showtime surprised its fans by announcing in 2013 that it would come to an end after Season 8.