While Honeypreet Insan, self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's close aide and "adopted daughter," may have been a popular figure in the Dera, with some even naming her as the second in command, she is just another prisoner in jail.

She reportedly looked pale and lonely, and did not even have visitors. Honeypreet complained of a migraine on Tuesday and said that she was feeling very low, but the doctors said she was fine and healthy after conducting a few tests, according to India Today.

She may be used to a lot of luxuries and comfort until now, but in jail she will have to learn to lead a simple life and bit farewell to all the fuss she is accustomed to. For dinner, she was given yellow dal and two chapattis.

Now that Honeypreet is finally in police custody, a lot of details about the Dera and its chief were expected to be revealed. However, it looks like the Special Investigating Team (SIT) interrogating Honeypreet has quite a tough task at hand.

Honeypreet was reportedly asked about 40 questions but did not really give any clue or concrete answers to any of them. She mostly spoke about where she lived during the 38 days that she was on the run and said that she stopped wherever she thought she was safe, reported India Today.

She also denied any role in the violence that erupted in Haryana and parts of Delhi after Ram Rahim's conviction and said that it was the "handiwork of some disruptive elements." The SIT also asked her who she was in touch with during the 38 days through WhatsApp to which she said: "Lot of people."

While she refused to reveal how Dera acquires its properties, how Ram Rahim's movies were funded, or who used the infamous Gufa at the Dera headquarters, she insisted that the Dera chief was innocent and that her relationship with him was that of a father and daughter. She also said that there was no truth to reports of mass castration at the Dera.

Honeypreet had earlier also spoken to the daily in an interview and said that the allegations made against her and Ram Rahim were false and had even slammed her former husband Vishwas Gupta for all the revelations he has made. "My ex-husband Vishwas Gupta is a nobody," she noted.

Considering Honeypreet has refused to answer many crucial questions regarding the Dera and Ram Rahim, it is being said that the Haryana police may soon conduct a narco test on her.